RAINES, Ola Mae Mrs. Ola Mae age 89 of Atlanta, Georgia entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 14, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Monday, September 21, 12 PM, at Monte Vista Biblical Garden, 1361 Hollywood Road, NW, Atlanta, Georgia. Viewing will be held from 2 - 4 PM, on Sunday at Knox Funeral Home, 2357 Donald L. Hollowell Parkway, NW.