Raines, Dianna

Obituaries
2 hours ago

RAINES (GAMMILL),

Dianna

Dianna Sue Gammill Raines, age 70, passed away on March 28, 2023 following a brave battle with cancer. Dianna was born on March 12, 1953, in Jackson, Mississippi to Dave and Virginia Gammill and enjoyed a wonderful childhood as "Di Baby". She attended the University of Mississippi with many of her beloved friends and Chi Omega sisters. Her time in Oxford instilled in her a lifelong love of Ole Miss. Hotty Toddy!

Dianna glowed with adoration for her children and wore proudly the title of "Gammie" to her grandchild. She touched the lives of innumerable friends, clients, and acquaintances. Her affiliation with the Iris Garden Club, Junior League of Atlanta, PRUMC, and Dorsey Alston Realtors provided her the opportunity to share her vivacious and loving heart with all those who had the pleasure to meet her.

Dianna was never without proper stationary and used her beautiful handwriting to share words of thanks, poems, and recipes with her many loved ones. She respected the dignity of Southern etiquette and taught younger generations the lessons of proper manners which she learned from her graceful mother. Blessed with her daddy's smile, she opened herself to friends and strangers alike with a warm greeting and attentive eyes.

She is survived by her husband, Tim Raines, who showered her with adoration as they traveled the world and enjoyed life's small pleasures, many from the seat of a convertible. His strong heart and steady hand provided unwavering comfort during her battle with cancer. Her family is forever grateful for his generous love and care.

Dianna is also survived by her wonderful mother, Virginia Page Gammill; sister, Gailyn (John) G. Thornton; sons, Patrick McShane and Christopher (Pearson) McShane; grandson Wilson Page McShane; and nephew, John (Pierson) Thornton, Jr.

Her family is grateful for the doctors and staff of the Jefferson Metastatic Uveal Melanoma Center in Philadelphia and Sarah Cannon Cancer Center in Nashville.

Services will be held on Friday, March 31, 2:00 PM at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church (PRUMC) in Atlanta with a reception held in the rotunda following the service. Memorials may be made to PRUMC, the Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children, or the Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation.

