Raine, Nina

RAINE (HOPKINS), Nina



Nina Hopkins Raine died peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the age of 85. Born in Atlanta to Mary Wellborn Hopkins and Linton C. Hopkins, Nina was the oldest of three children. She grew up in Atlanta, graduating from E. Rivers Elementary School and Westminster. She attended Sweet Briar College for two years and transferred to the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, where she met her future husband, Thomas H. Ferguson. They married in 1959, and later moved to Asheville, North Carolina after Tommy had finished law school. While in Asheville, Nina and Tommy were busy raising their four children. There she enjoyed playing tennis at the Biltmore Forest Country Club and her garden projects at the French Broad River Garden Club. After Tommy's untimely death in 1978, Nina moved the family back to Atlanta to be with extended family.



Four years later, she married her high school beau, Joseph Shelton Raine. They built and enjoyed a house in Cashiers, North Carolina where Nina continued her love of tennis at the Cedar Creek Racquet Club, played bridge and took up watercolor painting. In Atlanta, she was a longtime member of the "bridge group", friends she had known since kindergarten. She was an avid reader and loved working the New York Times crossword puzzles. Nina was an active member of Mount Paran Church and never wanted to miss a Sunday service.



Mrs. Raine is survived by her sister, Mary Hopkins Zeliff (Ken); and her brother, Dr. Linton C. Hopkins III (Priscilla); her four children, Nina Ferguson Belk (McKay), Thomas H. Ferguson Jr. (Laura), Mary Ferguson Coffin (John) and William D. Ferguson (Leah); eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



A memorial service and reception will be held in her honor on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 2 PM, at Mount Paran Church, 2055 Mount Paran Road NW, Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Paran Church

