<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">RAINDROP, Jacquelyn<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Mrs. Jacquelyn Raindrop of Atlanta, GA passed on May 12, 2021. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, 2000 Marietta Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30318, Rev. Lewis Baker, Officiating. Family and Friends are asked to assemble at Graveside the day of service at 12:45 PM. Viewing will be held today in our Chapel from 11am -8pm. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd,. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073</font><br/>