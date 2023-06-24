RAHM, Louise



Louise McKee Rahm, 90, passed away June 21, 2023, in Cosby, TN. She was born March 21, 1933, in Johnson City, TN, to Ed and Reba McKee.



Louise is survived by her daughter, Fran (Ron), Valentine, Cosby, TN; son, Dan (Anne Marie) Rahm, Cosby, TN; son, Stan (Melinda) Rahm, College Station, TX; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; her sister, Shirley (Don) Budlong, Richmond, VA; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Rahm; daughter, Ann Britt; sister, Elaine King; brothers, Robert, Eugene, and Ralph McKee.



Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice provided excellent care and support. Special thanks to Casey, Tamara and Angie for their gentle loving and care.



Funeral service will take place at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Memory Gardens in Tucker, GA, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Visitation is at 1:00 PM with funeral following at 2:00 PM. Burial will be Monday at 11:00 AM. Gifts of remembrance can be made to Tucker Christian Church, P.O. Box 687, Tucker, GA 30085.





