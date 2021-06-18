RAHIMZADEH, Housh



Housh Rahimzadeh of Johns Creek, Georgia passed away peacefully on June 12, 2021.



Born June 3, 1938 in Mashhad, Iran, the oldest son of seven children, he began the journey of his true passion of mathematics and engineering in 1957 when he came to the United States. After a short time in Charleston, West Virginia, learning to speak English, he attended the Georgia Institute of Technology where he earned both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Civil Engineering. During that time he met and later married the love of his life Sybil McCraney.



He began his career at Chastain & Tyndall Engineering. In 1972 he joined John Portman & Associates (Architectural & Engineering) where he later became Managing Director of Structural Engineering. Housh delighted in the many landmark architectural and engineering accomplishments in which he played a vital role throughout his career. While working at Portman he created over 200 structural system designs that support buildings from 2 to 100+ stories. Many buildings in the US (Atlanta, Detroit, San Francisco), China, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and many others have his mark. He was internationally recognized for his ability to solve structurally complex design issues. To quote one of his associates, "he had the unique ability to look at a set of plans and determine the fastest and most cost effective solution without having to run any numbers".



After retiring from Portman he developed, patented and trademarked a new approach to structural framing for commercial and high rise buildings. From there he began a new family business, DIVERSAKORE, with his son Marc. He continued to work, furthering his legacy until finally retiring to relax and spend time with his family.



Housh had the great fortune to travel around the world, both professionally and personally with his family. He was an active and supporting member of Pilgrimage Presbyterian Church in Lilburn and most recently Northminster Presbyterian Church in Roswell. He is remembered fondly for his bright smile, his kindness, his love for family and his wisdom.



Among those left to cherish his memory are his wife Sybil Rahimzadeh, his daughter Monica Rahimzadeh Emery, her husband Carl Emery, his grandchildren Austin and Nicole Emery, his son Marc Rahimzadeh and his wife Bettyanna Rahimzadeh, his brother Khosrow Abdi, his sisters Afah and Manzar and many more family members and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Mohammad Hassan and Khanoon Agha and his sisters, Soroor, Behjat and Amjad.



The Memorial Service will be private and for immediate family only.



Those wishing to honor his life may make a donation to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society: givenow.lls.org.



