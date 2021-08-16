Ragsdale, Virginia

RAGSDALE (JOHNSON), Virginia Elizabeth



"Sis" to her family and "Ginny" to her many friends, was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia on March 23,1937. She fought valiantly against a blood disorder for four years before God called her home on August 14, 2021.



Survived by her husband of 64 years, William E. "Bill" Ragsdale, son Charles Ragsdale "Chuck" and partner Christina Hunnicutt, his son Cole Ragsdale, and daughter Chace Ragsdale, Chris' son Logan Watson. Son-in-law and daughter John and Tammy Davis, their son Steele Davis. Son-in-law and daughter Phillip and Tessa Clark, their daughter Britta Clark.



Services will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 2 PM at the First Baptist Church of Tucker, with a visitation from 1 PM to 2 PM. Graveside services immediately following.



In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ginny's Honor to: Never Too Old Ministry, First Baptist Church of Tucker, 5073 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084.



