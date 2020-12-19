Ragsdale, Dilcie

RAGSDALE (SLEDGE), Dilcie



Dilcie Sledge Ragsdale was born on October 5, 1932 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late Rev. Henry and Corrine Sledge. She received her early education in the Chattanooga Public Schools system.



Dilcie was a graduate of Spelman College in Atlanta where she received her Bachelor of Science degree. She received her Masters and Specialist degrees from Atlanta University (presently Clark Atlanta University) and also studied for a semester at New York University.



She devoted 44 years to the Atlanta Public Schools System, serving as a Title 1 reading specialist, classroom teacher, mentor and trusted colleague. She was one of the original Lead Reading Teachers chosen at the inception of Title I in Atlanta in 1966. Beloved by students and admired by her peers, she was awarded Teacher of the Year at Blalock Elementary School and W.M. Boyd Elementary School.



Dilcie joined Beulah Baptist Church while she was a student at Spelman College. She was active in the church as a member of the Beulah Matrons Ministry and the Builders Bible Class led by her mother, Mrs. Corrine W. Sledge. She especially enjoyed working as a co-lead of the October Birth Month club. She was a faithful and cheerful giver, following the example her parents set for her as a young child.



Dilcie was a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. Like her mother, she had a green thumb and enjoyed growing and nurturing flowers and plants. She was an excellent cook and took joy in hosting weekly Sunday dinners. She could cook a mean batch of turnip greens. She leaves to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy two children, Valerie and Renard (Danielle) and a host of other relatives and friends.

