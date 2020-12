RAGSDALE, Dilcie Sledge



Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Dilcie Sledge Ragsdale will be Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 9:00AM in our chapel. Rev. Eric George Vickers, Officiating. Interment; Highland Cemetery(Chattanooga,TN). Viewing Friday from 2-6PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. 404-758-1731