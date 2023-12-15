RAGLIN, Patricia
Age 85, passed away on December 3, 2023. Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 11 AM at St. Stephens M.B.C., East Point, GA. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home of Riverdale, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
RAGLIN, Patricia
Age 85, passed away on December 3, 2023. Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 11 AM at St. Stephens M.B.C., East Point, GA. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home of Riverdale, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA
30274
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral