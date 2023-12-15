Obituaries

Raglin, Patricia

File photo
File photo
Dec 15, 2023

RAGLIN, Patricia

Age 85, passed away on December 3, 2023. Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 11 AM at St. Stephens M.B.C., East Point, GA. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home of Riverdale, GA.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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