RAGLAND, Oscar Mr. Oscar Ragland, Jr., Army Vietnam Veteran, Husband of 49, passed away on July 30, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Minnie. L. Ragland; Sons, Oscar L. Ragland III and Ommary Ragland; Daughter, Minosca D. Ragland and a grandson, Isiah N. Ragland. William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home 404-963-5634.