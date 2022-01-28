Radford, William

RADFORD, Jr., William



William Jennings Radford, Jr. passed away at the age of 75 on January 21, 2022, after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease.



Bill was born December 24, 1946 in Gadsden, Alabama.



He was preceded in death by his parents, William J. Radford, Sr. and Ruth Morgan Radford. He is survived by his wife, Sally Brown Radford, his daughter, Sherrie Radford Coar, her husband, Christopoher Coar, and two granddaughters, Corinne and Kaylee.



He and his wife were married forty nine years and enjoyed traveling around the United States and abroad.



Bill did woodworking and loved entertaining children and adults with his juggling and magic tricks. He, also, ran the Peachtree Road Race several times and a half marathon.



He was in the Navy in Vietnam and later went back to school to St. Petersburg Jr. College, where he received an Associate's Degree and met Sally. He was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.



After graduating, Bill went to the University of South Florida and received his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a member of the Engineering Honor Society, Tau Beta Pi.



Later on, Bill received an MBA from Georgia State and graduated with honors.



He worked as Vice President of BellSouth Information Systems.



A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville on February 6, 2022 at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation. A private service for the family will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton at a later date.

