RACHELSON, Ira



Ira Rachelson, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many, sadly passed away unexpectedly on October 5, 2023, one month after celebrating his 80th birthday. Ira was born in Atlanta and grew up in Columbus, Georgia. He attended Emory University for both his undergraduate degree and law school. A member of the Georgia Bar for almost 55 years, he had a highly successful practice until his recent retirement. Ira loved watching the Atlanta Braves, often in person, but always on TV if he was not at the game. He also loved Georgia football, and from many years ago, Atlanta's first NHL team, the Atlanta Flames. Every year, Ira enjoyed Thanksgiving at Cousin Billy's and the fishing trip in Florida that always followed—no matter the weather—with Billy, Ira's son Benjamin, and multiple generations of cousins. A fierce fighter on behalf of his clients, he was kind and generous to those he loved. Ira is survived by his loving wife, Ducie, whom he adored for almost 50 years; his children, Rebecca (Scott) Kanov, Benjamin (Nora), and Claire (Joe Robb) Rachelson; his six grandchildren; his sister, Lynne Rabinowitz; his sister-in-law, Kay Rachelson; and many nieces and nephews. Ira was predeceased by his brothers, Stanley and Joel Rachelson. Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM, Sunday, October 8, at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



