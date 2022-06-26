RABUN, Joseph E. "Joe"



Architect Joseph E. "Joe" Rabun, principal and president of the Atlanta-based Rabun Architects, died June 18th succumbing to amyloidosis, a rare lung disease, 17 years after his diagnosis. He was 75.



The 47-year-old architectural firm that Rabun directed is best known in the hospitality sector for its luxury hotels. Although the 30-member firm has projects in 40 states, Rabun was best known in Atlanta for the 53-story tower in Midtown originally called the Occidental Grand Hotel and later re-branded as The Four Seasons Hotel. Rated as Atlanta's first five-star facility when it was opened in 1992, The New York Times praised its design: "There is nothing in the South to compare to the elegance of that building."



Rabun and his firm also designed other Atlanta luxury hotels. In the Buckhead section of the city, he created the contemporary style Swissotel, which became the Westin at Lenox Square, and at The St. Regis he incorporated the classic styles of the grand hotels of Paris and New York City.



He also designed the Fuqua Orchid House at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and several buildings on the Emory University campus, including the Conference Center and Hotel. Additionally, Rabun designed his showcase family home on a hillside overlooking the Chattahoochee River.



Altogether, Rabun is credited with some 120 projects, the majority of which were new buildings for most major hotel chains along the East coast from Miami to Maine.



Rabun's firm also took on several restoration projects that received recognition. His renovation of the Netherlands Plaza Hotel in Cincinnati received an award from The National Trust of Historic Preservation. Other historic projects earning awards were The Ballastone Inn in Savannah, The Georgian and Fire Hall #1 in Athens.



When he was designing the Classic Center complex in downtown Athens, Rabun met his future wife, Shelia Hackney, who was then director of the Athens-Clarke Heritage Foundation (now Historic Athens). They opened a bed-and-breakfast in Athens called the Magnolia Terrace Guest House.



Rabun was born on Nov. 13, 1946, to Roy and Sara Godbee Rabun, both from south Georgia. He grew up in Mobile, Alabama, and earned a degree in architecture from Auburn University in 1970.



Rabun demonstrated leadership qualities early on. He was president of his high school fraternity, Phi Kappa, and his college fraternity, Sigma Chi. He was also elected president of the student-body, College of Architecture and Fine Arts at Auburn.



Rabun's reverence for the outdoors began when fishing with his granddad in South Georgia. In summers during high school, he worked in Yellowstone National Park.



Affable and a delightful storyteller, Rabun often regaled friends and families with tales. He loved to host and to cook, often turning his home into the site for celebrations.



Rabun is survived by his wife and son, Joseph, his sister, Sally, and her two sons, of Charlotte, N.C. He was predeceased by his brother, Roy, Jr., and brother-in-law, The Rev. Dr. J. Daniel White.



A memorial service will be held on July 16th at 11 a.m. at The Biltmore in Atlanta, 817 West Peachtree St., with Rev. Robert Donnell officiating and Dr. George Williams delivering the eulogy.



Please RSVP to Rabun Architects by emailing studio@rabunarchitects.com or calling 404-522-9544.



The "Joseph Evans Rabun Memorial Scholarship" in Auburn University's College of Architecture, Design and Construction has been established to honor Joe. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Auburn University Foundation marked for the Joe Rabun Scholarship. Send checks to CADC Advancement, Attn: Christopher Griffin, 202 Dudley Commons, Auburn University, AL 36849 or email Mr. Griffin at cgriffin@auburn.edu 334-844-1499. For on-line gifts, visit https://alumniq.auburn.edu/giving/to/CADC

