Obituaries

Rabinowitz, Allen

File photo
File photo
Oct 21, 2023

RABINOWITZ, Allen

Allen Rabinowitz, 72, of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 19. Born in Brooklyn, he remained a proud New Yorker in his heart his entire life. He graduated from Stuyvesant High School, in 1969. He was a gifted writer, avid reader, and knew every answer on Jeopardy. He loved music, especially his idols John Lennon and Bob Dylan. He cut his teeth working in the famous CBGB rock club during the birth of punk rock, managed several bands, and covered others as a music journalist. He would later work in public relations, publicizing commercial cinematographers for Kodak. He found a second act in retirement as a digital artist, specializing in creative, colorful city skyline mashups. He fought a long battle against Parkinson's Disease and was passionate in his advocacy for research and patient support. Allen was predeceased by his father, Stanley; and mother, Pearl. He is survived by his wife; Jan; son, Joey; brother, Marty; and sister, Sue. Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, or Well Spouse Association, in lieu of flowers. The funeral will be held at 10:30 AM, Sunday, October 22, at North Atlanta Memorial Park, with Mitch Cohen officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care 770-451-4999.

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Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

http://jewishfuneralcare.com/

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