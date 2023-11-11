Rabern, William

RABERN, Jr., Dr. William Harold "Billy"



Dr. William Harold "Billy" Rabern, Jr., age 80, of Rome, Georgia passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Rev. Tommy Seay and Steve Turrentine officiating. Interment will follow on Monday at 2 PM, at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. A native of Roswell, GA, Billy had moved to Rome, GA eight years ago. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He graduated from Antioch Bible College with a Doctorate in Theology, and went on to serve and pastor many churches across north Georgia. After retiring, Billy enjoyed working part-time at funeral homes. In 1960, he was the State Champion in the High Jump at Roswell High School where he graduated in 1961. He also held a law degree from the Atlanta Law School, and he was most happy spending time with his family. Survivors include, wife of 59 years, Catherine Lee Rabern; two daughters, La Donna (Steve) Turrentine, Rome, GA, and Christa (Chris) Messina, Dallas, GA; mother, Elsie Rabern, Dalton, GA; brother, Steve (Jan) Rabern, Acworth, GA; sister, Pam O'Gwin, Dalton, GA; five grandchildren, Rachael (Luke) Lansdell, Rome, GA, Dow (Emily) Turrentine, Rome, GA, Hayden (Addison) Messina, Dallas, GA, AnnaGrace (Zachary) Harper, Anniston, AL, and Cameron Messina, Dallas, GA; two great-grandchildren, Elijah Lansdell and Tate Turrentine, both of Rome, GA. He is also survived by his extended sisters, Pat Burgess, Carolyn Duncan, and Sandy Yandell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Billy Rabern's memory to your church home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com