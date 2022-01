RABBITT, Lewis



Mr. Lewis Rabbitt, age 94, of Fayetteville, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A memorial service will be held January 22, 2022 at Berachah Bible Church, 310 Corinth Rd., Jonesboro, GA, at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Southwest Christian Care, 7225 Lester Rd., Union City, GA 30291.