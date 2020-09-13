QUINN, Ernest Mr. Ernest Luther Quinn, 90, of Decatur, GA passed away on September 10, 2020. A proud Army Veteran of the Korean War, he was a beekeeper and was retired from Sears & Roebuck. Funeral services will be held in the chapel of A. S. Turner and Sons, at 1 PM, on Monday, September 14th with burial to follow at Rehoboth Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 13th from 5 to 8 PM, at A. S. Turner & Sons, Decatur. Please visit www.asturner.com to share a memory and view the full details.

