QUINN, Eric Wiliam



With great sadness, we share that Eric William Quinn, 32, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday afternoon, November 1.



He was born on November 8, 1990, to parents Michael and Kathy Quinn in Atlanta, GA, and grew up in nearby Peachtree Corners. He was a 2013 graduate of Oglethorpe University with a Bachelors of Arts degree in economics, and was most proud of his time as a member of the 2012 NCAA Division III National Championship-winning Oglethorpe men's golf team. On Saturday, July 10, 2021, he married the love of his life, Barbara, a kindergarten teacher, and they were building their life together near family in Marietta, GA.



Eric was happiest spending time with those he loved, especially Barbara and their dog, Otis. He was an avid golfer, passionate coach, amazing musician, and best friend to so many. He had the unique ability to make everyone he met feel loved and was always ready to listen and laugh with a heart-to-heart. He was the most incredible husband, son, brother, uncle, coach, and friend, and will be missed by all who knew him.



Eric is survived by his wife, Barbara; parents, Michael and Kathy Quinn; sisters, Rebecca (Josh) Lasley, and Kelley (Blake) Coram; niece, Jessica Lasley; and nephews, James Lasley, and Ernest and Leonard Coram.



A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 5, from 4:00-7:00 PM, at Woodstock Funeral Home, 8855 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 6, at 10:00 AM, at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 3431 Trickum Rd., Marietta, GA 30066. Burial to follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park, 1306 Whitlock Ave. SW, Marietta, GA 30064.



Flowers can be sent to Woodstock Funeral Home for the visitation. If you would prefer to honor Eric with a donation, the family requests that donations be made to Oglethorpe University in honor of Eric, to help perpetuate his legacy and support the areas that held a special place in his heart. Please include Eric's name in the note when making your gift.



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