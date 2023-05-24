QUILLEN, Joan



Joan Christopher Quillen of Decatur, Georgia went home to be with her Lord on Friday, May 19, 2023.



The daughter of Frank Ewart and Ola Kendall Christopher, Joan was born in Atlanta, Georgia on September 29, 1933. She was one of 3 children. Joan graduated from North Avenue Presbyterian School in 1951, and attended Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia, and Auburn University where she studied art. She married Robert Benson Quillen in 1954.



Joan had a long successful career in the field of advertising and public relations, working at Stein Printing Company and Liller Neal Battle & Lindsey in Atlanta. She was Director of Advertising and Public Relations at the Edwards Pie Company for many years before founding Joan Christopher Quillen Advertising & Public Relations in the late 1970s. Clients included H.L. Holland Designs, Synovous, and Mission to North America as well as many colleges and universities.



Following her retirement in 2004, Joan returned to her love of art and began painting seriously. A member of the Southeastern Pastel Society, the Atlanta Artist Center, the Degas Pastel Society and the Southern Appalachian Artist Guild, she was an award-winning pastel artist whose work has been accepted into numerous regional, national and international exhibits. Her work has been represented in both private and public collections, including the Oglethorpe University Museum of Art and the Art Center of the Blue Ridge Mountains Art Association.



Joan was also a great woman of faith. She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she served as a greeter. She volunteered at the Atlanta Union Mission and at the Good Samaritan Health Center in the prayer room. She was a horticulture enthusiast and took pride in her beautifully landscaped yard. She was also the ultimate hostess and knew how to throw a great party.



Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Frank Ewart Christopher, Jr.; former husband, Bob Quillen; and nephew, Frank Edwin Christopher. Survivors include sister, Susan Christopher Tutt (Charles); daughter, Pam Quillen Emery (Robert); son, Matt Quillen (Cathy); niece, Diane Christopher; grandchildren, Amanda Quillen Avery (Zak), Christopher Emery (Trish), Steven Emery (Brandy), Joseph Emery, Matthew Quillen and David Quillen; nephews, Chase Hinton, Nash Hinton and Landon Christopher; great-grandchildren, Sam Emery, Nathan Emery, Isaac Emery, Caroline Avery and Logan Emery; niece, Alison Tutt Stetter (Ray); nephew, Charles Tutt, Jr. (Chandra); niece, Carol Ann Christopher;and many great-nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Joan's life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM with Pastors Aaron Messner and Carlton Wynne officiating. A time to visit with the family will be held prior to the service at 1:00 PM, as well as following the service at a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Health Center in Atlanta.



