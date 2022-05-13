QUIGLEY, Ryan William Age 35, of Dahlonega, GA.



It's hard to sum up a life in just a few words, and I was never good at stopping at a few words.



I was born Nov 29, 1986 and left this earth on April 27, 2022.



I am survived by my loving family; father, Brian Quigley of Roswell, GA, mother Linda Moringello of Dahlonega, GA; stepmother, Nancy Shea-Quigley of Roswell GA, and sisters, Sloan Quigley of Abbeville, SC and Eloise Quigley of Roswell, GA, Uncle Mike and Aunt Barbara of GA, Uncle Joe and Aunt Lauri of CO, Uncle Chip and Aunt Elissa of NY, Uncle Vinnie and Aunt Kathy of TN, Uncle Anthony and Aunt Kathy of FL, Aunt Stacey, Cousins Kaitlin, Chris, Mike, Olivia, Ava, Cameron, Reese, Rory, Franchesca, Dylan and Olivia along with the love of more family and friends than I realized.



I always lived life in the fast lane, driving one of my MANY vehicles.



I will live on through my love of music. There will always be a song you will remember me by. Make sure to play it loud and proud "Quigs style".



I lived, loved, laughed, and danced. Together we always knew how to have a good time. The memories we made together will live on forever.



"SEE YOU ON THE FLIP SIDE."



Addiction and mental health are diseases we cannot ignore, but please don't let it define one's whole life.



Ryan's life was filled with an appreciation of the arts and an intense love of nature and animals.



His contagious laughter brightened so many souls. His gift of animated story telling was unparalleled.



He worked alongside with his father at Gay Construction Company for 10 years on numerous commercial projects in Atlanta before moving on to join IATSE local 439 where he was a talented stagehand technician constructing sets for TV and motion picture studios.



RIP Ryan. You were and always will be loved.



A celebration of Ryan's life will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Hancock Park, Dahlonega GA. 4:00-7:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your local animal shelter in honor of Ryan's love of animals.



To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit Ryan's obituary page at andersonunderwood.com.



Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North, Dahlonega, GA 30533.

