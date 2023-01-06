QUEEN, Donald Weldon "PopPop"



Donald Weldon Queen was born in Severn, MD on January 13, 1928. He graduated from Bates High School. He served in the USAF from 1946 until 1952. He was a member of Teamsters Local #557 and drove for Sass Brothers and Davidson Transfer and Storage. Later, he worked for Maryland National Bank and Nyquist Paints. He was a member of the Severn Imp Assoc and Landmark Lodge #40 of the Free and Accepted Masons. He actively served at St. Mark UMC, Hanover, MD in various roles. Later in life he continued to serve at Visions Selah Church, Stone Mountain, GA under Bishop Paul N. Warner, Jr., Th.D. He moved to Decatur, Georgia in 2005, to take up his role as "PopPop." He passed on Tuesday morning, December 27, 2022. Preceding him in death were wives, Hazel and Esther; parents and seven siblings. Donald leaves to cherish his memory children: Donna R. Queen-Williams (Severn, MD) and Daryl W. Queen (Shaveanda)(Decatur, GA); grandchildren: Sydney, Sean, and Kelsey Queen; sister, Dr. Eleanor Queen Tignor (Gregory); sister-in-law, Muriel Queen; and other relatives and friends. Celebrations of Life will be held at Visions Selah Church, Stone Mountain, GA on January 7, 2023 (viewing at 10 AM, service at 12 PM) and St. Mark UMC, Hanover, MD on January 16, 2023 (viewing at 10 AM, service at 11 AM). The remains are entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons (Decatur, Georgia) and William Reese & Sons (Annapolis, MD).

