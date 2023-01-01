QUEEN, Donald W.



January 13,1928 - December 27, 2022



Donald W. Queen, age 94, of Decatur, GA passed on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Celebration of Life will held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 10:00 AM at Vision Selah Church, 5090 Redan Rd., Stone Mountain GA 30088. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.

