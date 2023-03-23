QUEEN, Arthur



With profound sadness we announce the passing of Mr. Arthur Queen, age 80. Celebration of Life service will be held at 12 PM, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Greater Travelers Rest The House of Hope Atlanta, 4650 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 from 12 PM-4 PM, at our South DeKalb Chapel. Wake service will be from 6 PM-8 PM, at Love Life Christian Fellowship Church, 3980 Panthersville Rd., Ellenwood, GA 30294. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral and Crematory, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. (404) 241-5656.

