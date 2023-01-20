QUATTLEBAUM, Jack



Of Atlanta, Georgia died December 27, 2022 at his home of natural causes.



Born in Savannah, Georgia Jack was the oldest son of Neva and Jesse Quattlebaum. He studied at GA Tech and GA State, starting a career in technology in the late 60's. Later Joining Apple Computer in the late '80s. Jack had a successful 26-year career with the company, which eventually took him to San Jose, CA. Jack married Diana Quattlebaum (nee Whitaker) in 1980, and enjoyed 42 years of marriage, returning to Atlanta in their retirement to be closer to family. An avid stoic and philosopher, Jack enjoyed photography, nature, woodworking, and most of all, technology.



He is survived by his wife, Diana; sons, Jon (Kim Foland) and Joshua (Wendy) Quattlebaum; stepsons, Carleton and David (Maryann) Langley; brother, Ken (Polly) Quattlebaum; and six grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at a future date.

