QUATTLEBAUM,



Charlotte



On February 28, 2023, we lost a caring friend to many, a beloved "Mimi" to the younger ones, and a devoted mother to her six children.



Charlotte Marie Brooks was born August 27, 1926, to Tennyson and Audrey Brooks. She loved growing up on their family farm in Hanceville, AL. She shared this farm life with her two sisters, Kathleen Brooks Strickland (deceased) and Patricia Brooks Strickland.



A 1944 graduate of Hanceville High School, she was a straight A student and an active member of the Beta Club. She was also the homecoming queen in a year when her high school didn't have a football team since most of her male classmates were off at war.



Following high school, she moved to Atlanta to live with an aunt in Decatur. Each morning she would board the trolly car to her job at the Federal Reserve Bank in Atlanta. It was there she met a co-worker's son, John Ira DeLamater, Jr. (deceased), a decorated WWII B-24 bomber pilot. They soon married and lived in Apple Valley CA; Appleton, WI; and Japan before settling down in Atlanta.



Six children soon followed and together they enjoyed 42 years of marriage before John passed away in 1986. Once the children were grown this bright soul returned to banking as a part-time teller and advanced to become a Vice President at Sun Trust Bank.



Her kindness, professionalism, and attention to details drew many "friends-of-friends" to her Dunwoody branch where she earned recognition as Sun Trust's #1 private banker. She learned how use a calculator and computers, and even trained new hires about customer service. She retired at 70 years of age.



It was then that Charlotte became reacquainted with her high school sweetheart, Dr. William (Bill) Quattlebaum (deceased). They became newlyweds in their 70s and enjoyed almost five years of marriage.



Charlotte is survived by three sons: Marc DeLamater of Cumming, GA, Paul DeLamater (Gabriella) of Orlando, FL, and David DeLamater (Karen) of Gulf Breeze, FL. She was pre-deceased by her oldest son, John DeLamater (Kathy) of Gulf Port, FL. Additionally, she is survived by two daughters: Donna DeLamater Jones (Keith) of Cumming, GA, and Diane DeLamater Lautenschlager (Keith) of Alpharetta, GA. She is also survived by her sweet sister, Patricia Brooks Strickland (John) of Hanceville, AL.



Mimi Charlotte adored her grandchildren: Jack DeLamater (Lisa), Charlotte Ann Jones, Anna Lautenschlager McIntosh (Andrew), Hannah Marie Jones; Laurine DeLamater, and Nick Popescu. Many nieces and nephews will miss their Aunt Charlotte as well.



If you feel a soft butterfly flutter by or hear the birdsong of a bright Cardinal, think of Mimi Charlotte and know that you are loved.



Visitation will be TODAY Friday, March 3, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, at McDonald Family Funeral Home, which is located at 150 Sawnee Drive in Cumming, GA.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations go to the remembrance garden at Charlotte's church, Christ the King Lutheran Church. The church's mailing address is 1125 Bettis-Tribble Gap Road, Cumming, GA 30040. The church's phone number and email address are: (770) 889-5328 and ctklutheran.com.



