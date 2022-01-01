Hamburger icon
1 hour ago

QUARTERMAN, Annie Mae

Annie Mae Quarterman, 75, passed on December 25, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, January 3, 2021, 11:00 AM, Meadows Mortuary Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Interment, Southview Cemetery. Visitation, Sunday, January 2, 4-7 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.

Funeral Home Information

Meadows Mortuary, Inc.

419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.

Atlanta, GA

30316

https://www.meadowsmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

