PYRON, Alec Thompson



Alec Thompson Pyron, 82, formerly of Stockbridge, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Felicia. Siblings, Edwin Pyron, Dell Pyron, and Douglas (Kathy) Pyron. Numerous nieces and nephews and many life-long friends. Predeceased by parents Lela and Edwin B. Pyron and by sister Pat Sherwood and brother Elliott Pyron.



Alec graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1960. Served in the United States Air Force and had a remarkable 30 year career with Delta Airlines as a contract engineer. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church in McDonough, Georgia and a member of the Knights of Columbus.



He will be greatly missed by all who love him. A special thank you to Chateau Madeleine in Suntree. If you would like to make a donation in Alec's memory please consider the Atlanta Mission, PO Box 20017, Atlanta, GA 30325 or the Salvation Army, PO Box 1479, Melbourne, FL 32902. Services will be held at a later date. You may sign Alec's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com

