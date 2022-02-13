PYNN, Ruth



Ruth Bernard Pynn, 95 of Murphy, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, February 2, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of the Elmhurst, Long Island, where she lived into her 30's. Ruth graduated high school at the age of 16. She had worked various jobs for large corporations in New York City from telephone operator to executive assistant. Then she found a love for travel. Ruth worked as a travel agent for a decade, where she met her husband. She then left the travel industry to stay home and be a wife and mother. She became the mother of three while living in Freeport, Long Island. Ruth and her family then moved to Ridgefield, Connecticut where they lived for 5 years. She then relocated to Dunwoody, Georgia where she lived for 43 years before moving to Murphy. Ruth was an active member of St. Luke's Presbyterian Church and active with St. Luke's Presbyterian's Women's Group. Ruth volunteered much of her time and money to supporting the Alzheimer's Association. She worked as a secretary for the Dance Company in Roswell, Georgia where she also helped with stage and costumes. Ruth enjoyed traveling throughout life and has traveled the world during the course of her life. She was a loving mother to three children and a Nana to four grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by the father of her three children, Malcolm David Pynn; one brother, Jack Bernard; a close cousin, Norman Nash; her aunt and uncle, Fae and Lou Baer; and a nephew, Neil Bernard.



Surviving are a daughter, Jacqueline May Pynn of Murphy; two sons, Thomas Malcolm Pynn and wife, Chantel of Kingston, Ontario, and Douglas Fraser Pynn of Nicholson, Georgia; four grandchildren, Ashleigh Brooke, Abigail Laura, Grayson Fraser, and Cullen Harrison Pynn; one niece, Ronnie Lazarus; one nephew, Bruce Bernard; a close second cousin, Madeline Nash and her adopted daughter, Tati Nash, and several other cousins.



A Celebration of Life will be held, Friday, June 17, 2022 at St. Luke's Presbyterian Church in Dunwoody, Georgia with the Assistant Minister, Shannon Dill officiating. Interment will follow in the church columbarium.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to: Alzheimer's Association, Home Office 2255 N. Michigan Ave., Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601.



Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy in charge of all arrangements. An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhome.com

