Puzio, Michael

PUZIO, Jr., Michael Edward



Michael Edward Puzio, Jr., age 59, peacefully at home, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, surrounded by his family. Mike is preceded in passing by his father, Michael Sr. and is survived by his wife, Carrie; his son Alvin Puzio (Kevin); his daughter Karen Puzio (Jimmy), grandson Finnley Holloway; step-daughter Victoria Tipton; step-son Johnathan Dye; mother Chloe Puzio (Foster); his sisters, JoAnne Strunk (Frank), Chloe Lee Coogan, Kathy Mae Stalker (Billy) Stalker; and nephew Tyler Strunk.



Memorial will be held on January 23, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Kevin Rathbun Steak located at 154 Krog St., NE STE. 200, Atlanta, GA 30307. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made online to the ALS Association at donate.als.org or through the USPS at ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209.

