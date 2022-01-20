Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Puzio, Michael

File photo
caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PUZIO, Jr., Michael Edward

Michael Edward Puzio, Jr., age 59, peacefully at home, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, surrounded by his family. Mike is preceded in passing by his father, Michael Sr. and is survived by his wife, Carrie; his son Alvin Puzio (Kevin); his daughter Karen Puzio (Jimmy), grandson Finnley Holloway; step-daughter Victoria Tipton; step-son Johnathan Dye; mother Chloe Puzio (Foster); his sisters, JoAnne Strunk (Frank), Chloe Lee Coogan, Kathy Mae Stalker (Billy) Stalker; and nephew Tyler Strunk.

Memorial will be held on January 23, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Kevin Rathbun Steak located at 154 Krog St., NE STE. 200, Atlanta, GA 30307. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made online to the ALS Association at donate.als.org or through the USPS at ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Crawford, Kathrine
Holbrook, Geneva
Miller, Marilyn
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top