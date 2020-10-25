PÜTTER, Jutta Erika



Jutta Erika Pütter, 86, died peacefully surrounded by love on October 17, 2020 at home in Vinings, GA.



Born in Hann. Münden, Germany on February 4, 1934 to Wilhelm and Amalie Schell, Jutta grew up in Weimar until the events of World War II changed the course of her life. After losing her mother during an air raid, she and her sister escaped on the back of a truck days before the Russian invasion in 1945. Taken in by her father's family, Jutta completed high school and began an apprenticeship at a local firm in the Frankfurt area. There she met a dashing Coca Cola salesman named Klaus. Their whirlwind courtship of one week blossomed into a love story that spanned six decades.



Her husband's career with Coca-Cola led to a fascinating international life. Together, they lived in London, (England), Essen, (Germany) and Atlanta, GA. She spoke German and English fluently, and enjoyed French. Jutta's passion for travel took her around the world. As she liked to say "Travel makes us all better, more interesting people." Always curious, she developed a keen interest in German porcelain, English antiques and European history. She wrote papers on her favorite subjects, and played an active role at art and antique fairs in London and New York. She was a self-avowed news junkie, and stayed informed on a wide range of cultural and political topics.



After settling in Atlanta, GA in 1983, she became a founding member of the International Woman's Club, an active participant of the Ceramics Circle and English Speaking Union, and started a private monthly lecture series. Jutta loved to entertain—hosting many gracious events for family and friends. Her strong character, impeccable style and generous spirit were hallmarks of everything she did.



Above all else, Jutta was a proud and loving wife, mother and Omi. She is survived by her children, Michael Pütter (Teresa) of Mexico City, Thomas Pütter (Helen) of London and Stephanie Pütter (Kent) of New York City; and her five cherished grandchildren, Christine, Stephan, Gabrielle (Tom), Natasha and Robert, her sister Ingrid Friedrich of Germany, and her nieces Christina Friedrich of Switzerland and Ulrike Kos of Austria. Mavis Lynch and many others lovingly cared for Jutta these past few years. Jutta was predeceased by her husband Klaus Pütter.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later time, when we can gather safely, in-person, to celebrate her life. Please express condolences at www.hmpattersonarlington.com.





