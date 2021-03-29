PURVIS, Rodney Larvell



Mr. Rodney Larvell Purvis, 70 of Decatur, GA passed Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Purvis will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Big Bethel A.M.E. Church, 220 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303. Mr. Purvis will be laid to rest at South-View Cemetery 1990 Jonesboro Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30315. Visitation will be 3:00 PM-5:00 PM Monday, March 29, 2021 at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Service Live Streamed: Big Bethel Website: https://bigbethelame.org and Facebook Live @Bigbethalame Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656

