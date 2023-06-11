Purser, Kathleen

PURSER, Sister Kathleen



Sister Kathleen Purser, GNSH, formerly Sister Ann Gerald, 81, died June 6, 2023. Sister was in her 62nd year of religious life. Sharing of memories at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in the Redeemer Sisters' Chapel, 521 Moredon Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA, funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, PA. Donations in her memory may be made to the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116-1188 or at www.greynun,org. Funeral arrangements, Beck-Givnish Funeral Home, Levittown, PA. To offer your condolences, please visit www.lifecelebration.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com