PURDY, Alicia Grant



Alicia Grant Purdy passed away peacefully on December 16, 2021 in Delray Beach, Florida.



Alicia Jane was born on September 26, 1943 in Long Island, New York, to the late Malcolm and Jane Grant. At a young age, her family moved to Atlanta where Alicia lived most of her life. She graduated from Northside high school and studied journalism at the University of Georgia.



Her passion for all things horses began when she was young and lasted her whole life. She learned to ride at Fritz Orr stables which was around the corner from her childhood home. An accomplished junior equestrian, Alicia competed in shows throughout the southeast with her prized thoroughbreds Sky Parade and Diggs Frills. She gave up riding for a few decades to raise her family, but returned to the show ring later in life, competing for many years in the senior hunter jumper division at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, Florida.



She was a loving and dedicated mother to her three children. A constant and encouraging presence in their formative years, she was always there to cheer them on. She took great pride in their milestones and accomplishments.



Her peppy personality and light hearted sense of humor made her so fun to be around. She always had a twinkle in her eye and a contagious laughter. She was a talented artist, cook and gracious hostess. She loved animals, especially her pet cat Angel and dachshunds, Fritzie and Bella. She formed many deep and lasting friendships during her life and will be dearly missed.



Alicia is survived by her husband (Gerry Purdy), three children (Ginger Mitchell Chambless, Sandy Mitchell Kinnett, and Marvin Grant Mitchell), five grandchildren and countless friends. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Bruce M. Grant.

