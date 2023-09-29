PURDIE, Regina
Age 62, of Atlanta, GA, passed September 22, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 11 AM; Greater Ephesus Miss. Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
PURDIE, Regina
Age 62, of Atlanta, GA, passed September 22, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 11 AM; Greater Ephesus Miss. Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral