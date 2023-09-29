Obituaries

Purdie, Regina

File photo
File photo
Sept 29, 2023

PURDIE, Regina

Age 62, of Atlanta, GA, passed September 22, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 11 AM; Greater Ephesus Miss. Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.

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Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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