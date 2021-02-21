PURCELL, Mazie Crow



MAZIE CROW PURCELL, 102, of Summerville, passed away at home surrounded by family, Monday February 15, 2021. Born in Sandy Cross, Franklin County, Georgia, July 5, 1918, she was the third child of Revie James and Noah Simpson Crow.



She attended Habersham College and John Hopkins University. During WWII, she served with Civil Service, first in Baltimore, Maryland, and later in Anniston, Alabama, from 1941-1947 as a corps driver for dignitaries visiting the Munitions Ordinance Depot.



She was a member of Summerville First United Methodist Church.



Mrs. Purcell worked for Wright Garment Company, Georgia Rug Mill and Jackson's Drug Store as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed genealogy and sponsored participants in the Crow DNA project. She assisted in research for the publication of The Purcells of Georgia with her husband Maylon H. Purcell and Dr. Claude Purcell. She was a member of the Joseph Habersham DAR Chapter and Alfred Holt Colquitt UDC Chapter.



Mrs. Purcell was preceded in death by her husband, Maylon H. Purcell, siblings: Lucius Crow, Imogene Hobbs, Christopher Barton Crow, Tokee Toler, James Crow, Barbara Ann Saylors, and Jerry Crow. Survivors include two daughters, Nancy Purcell Hyte of Atlanta and Kathy Purcell Floyd (Gary) of Cartersville; grandchildren are Jamie Brown (Eric), Noah Hyte, Rebekah Hyte, and Louis Hyte and two great-grandchildren, James Brown and Alexander Brown.



In lieu of flowers donations should be sent to Summerville First Methodist Church for Children's Ministry.



Graveside ceremony will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 Rose Hill Cemetery in Royston, at 1 pm, with masks and socially distancing. Earle Rainwater Funeral Home, Summerville and Pruitt Funeral Home, in Royston are in charge of arrangements.

