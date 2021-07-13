PULLIAM, Joe



Joe Pulliam, age 93, of Duluth GA, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021.



A memorial service for Joe will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. The family will gather with friends on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.



Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Clay Pulliam; mother, Estelle Yarnell and wife, Elizabeth McCauley Pulliam.



He is survived by sons Gary Pulliam, Larry Pulliam and his wife Melinda and his daughter Paula P. Wedding. He is also survived by his grandchildren Matthew Pulliam, Kassie Pulliam, Lindsey Pulliam Melton and her husband Matthew.



Online condolences may be expressed at



www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.



770-448-5757.



