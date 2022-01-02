PULLIAM, Frances



Frances Murchison Pulliam passed away peacefully at home on December 30, 2021. Born July 5, 1924, she was the wife of William C. Pulliam (deceased 2008), and a beloved only child of Edna Glover and William J. Murchison of Vidalia, GA. Mary Frances, as she was always called by her childhood friends and family, was educated in the Vidalia public schools, and graduated in three years from Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, GA (Georgia College & State University) with a BS in Business Education. After graduating she was employed by the FBI in Atlanta and enjoyed living and working in the "big" city that was Atlanta in 1945. Family responsibilities called her home when her parents needed help running their family-owned business, Murchison Funeral Home.



In 1949 she married William (Bill) C. Pulliam of Pinetta, FL at a ceremony in the same house in which she was born. Bill's job with Cotton Producers Association, later Gold Kist, took them from Vidalia to Valdosta and then to Canton, GA, where all three of their daughters were born. There she was active in civic, religious and cultural life, especially the Canton Service League and First Baptist Church of Canton. Personal friendships made during their 13 years in Canton endured until the end of her life, primary among them the women in her weekly bridge group, who played together for more than 50 years.



The family moved to Atlanta in 1966, to the home she would live in the rest of her life. Along with raising her girls, she became an active volunteer at their schools and as a member of Wieuca Road Baptist Church. The ministry of the church and the friendships she made there meant much to her life through the years. Frances' strong Christian faith sustained her through life's challenges, both her sorrows and joyful times, until the end of her life.



Frances provided immeasurable support to Bill as he rose to a senior executive position with Gold Kist, and enjoyed the entertaining and travel that accompanied his responsibilities. She loved seeing new places, traveling with Bill to South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Canada and throughout the US. Some of her favorite times were spent with family – especially her three grandchildren – in Atlanta or at the beach. She and Bill hosted numerous family Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays over the years, and she cherished her role as a gracious hostess and homemaker.



Frances is survived by her three children, Julie Pulliam of Atlanta, Susan Wooller (Ed) of Atlanta, and Mary Anne Plunkett (Jim) of Augusta, GA. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Mary Rob Plunkett of Dahlonega, GA, Frances Plunkett of Atlanta, and Anna Plunkett of Washington, DC. And although she was an only child, Frances considered her Glover cousins to be her sisters and brother: Corinne, Mart, Julie, Jimmy and Mary Edith, who she held close to her heart always.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mother's primary caregivers, Takeisha Harris and Yolanda Mack, who together provided compassionate and loving care to her for 10 years.



A graveside service will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 1 PM at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, GA, officiated by Rev. Mark Wilbanks.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wieuca Road Baptist Church or Buckhead Christian Ministries.



