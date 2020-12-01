PUGH, Reggie Jerome
Age 72, of Suwanee, GA passed away November 27, 2020. Service at a later date. Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Credit: File
PUGH, Reggie Jerome
Age 72, of Suwanee, GA passed away November 27, 2020. Service at a later date. Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street