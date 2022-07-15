ajc logo
PUCKETT, Terry

Terrell Wayne "Terry" Puckett, 70, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Northside Hospital in Sandy Springs, GA. He is survived by siblings, Larry Puckett (Sandra), Susan Sellers and Randy Puckett (Christy). Terry is also survived by nephews, Matthew Sellers (Cameron), Justin Puckett, David Puckett, Jonathan Puckett; great-niece, Kennedy Sellers and great-nephew, Austin Sellers. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Terry was born in Birmingham, AL to George and Dorothy Lee Puckett on September 21, 1951. He graduated from Antioch High School in 1969 and studied Business at Belmont University. Terry began his long retail career at Cain-Sloan department store where he was soon promoted to a buyer in home textiles. In 1983, he moved to Atlanta where he resided for the next 40 years. There he co-founded Alexander Terry Associates, a home textiles manufacturer's representation company, with friend and business partner, Alex Lowe.

Terry was passionate about travel and culture throughout the world, making friends wherever he went. Over the years he developed a special connection with the cultures, wildlife, and landscapes of Africa. Even more important to him, however, was his love for family. He particularly enjoyed the annual family beach trips where he reveled in beautiful sunsets and being surrounded by his family.

He was passionate, fun-loving, and fiercely loyal to his family and friends. He will always be remembered as a loving son, devoted brother, doting uncle, and faithful friend.

Terry's final arrangements will be attended to by Hibbett & Hailey Funeral Home, 429 Donelson Pike, Nashville, TN. Visitation is planned for Sunday, July 17, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. A funeral service will immediately follow. He will be privately interred at Harpeth Hills Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.hibbetthaileyfh.com.

A celebration of Terry's life will be held with friends and family on Saturday, August 6, from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at his home in Atlanta.


