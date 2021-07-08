PUCKETT, Jack



Jack Puckett, age 80, of Stockbridge, Georgia, passed peacefully Monday, July 5, 2021. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia to James Baxter Puckett and Edna Earle Puckett, March 14, 1941. Jack was a 32-year resident of Stockbridge, Georgia, an active member of Honey Creek Baptist Church in Conyers, Georgia and a former loving member of the Ole Country Church in McDonough, Georgia. He served both congregations faithfully as a door-greeter, warmly welcoming church members every Sunday morning. Jack worked in the sheet-metal industry for more than 50 years, spending over 30 years at BHW Sheet Metal in Jonesboro, Georgia, where he started as a Draftsman and later became a Project Manager; there he managed many high-profile projects and Atlanta landmarks, such as Turner Field, CNN Center, Delta, the FAA Control Tower at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport and Lockheed Martin, to name a few. He was known to be an early riser, arriving at his office between 3:00 AM and 4:00 AM every single day. Jack loved to cook. He also enjoyed posting Christian messages daily on social media and listening to Gospel music. Jack is survived and will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 37 years, Joan Puckett; his son Jeffrey T. Puckett and wife Brandi of Palm Coast, FL; daughter Reana Novotny and husband Russell of Hapeville, GA; brother Giles Edward Puckett and wife Teresa; as well and several nieces and nephews. His surviving grandchildren include Ashley Morrisette (TN), Shantel Hanna (FL), Grayson and Grant Novotny (GA). Jack was preceded in death by his parents James and Edna Puckett, and twin sister Margaret Lucretia Turner. Visitation will be Friday, July 9, 2021, 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Cannon Cleveland Funeral Home, 2580 Highway 42 N., McDonough, GA 30253. Services will be Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM, Honey Creek Baptist Church, 1740 Honey Creek Road, Conyers, GA 30094. Graveside service Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 3:00 PM, Sherwood Memorial Park and Mausoleum, 6841 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro, GA 30236. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.



