Puckett, Diane

Diane Johnston Puckett passed away on Friday, January 14th at the age of 81. Diane was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 16, 1940 but spent her childhood years in Daytona Beach, Florida, attending Mainland High School. She moved to Atlanta, Georgia for her senior year and graduated from North Fulton High School in 1957. She attended the University of Georgia where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority and was one of only three women to graduate with a business degree in 1961. Diane was co-owner of Franwylie, a women's high-end clothing store, in Buckhead with her mother, Frances Parish, and her sister, Peggy Burleson until 1981. In her retirement she enjoyed traveling the world, attending theater and live music concerts and spending time with her family. Diane never met a stranger and she was always striking up conversations and finding common ground with others in her daily life. A 20-year breast cancer survivor, she was generous and loving, incredibly fashionable and a believer that life should be experienced to the fullest. Diane is survived by her daughter, Dina Puckett Chumney, her son, Kyle Douglas Wiley Puckett, her stepson, Mark Douglas Puckett, Mark's wife Laurie and her daughter Amy Bohon, Dina's husband Gary M. Chumney, her son Niles Berthen, their daughter Stella Chumney, and Kyle's partner Kelly Irwin and her children, Judd and Layla Felix. A memorial service will be held later this year.

