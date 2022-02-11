PRYOR, Hazel M.



Celebration of life for Mrs. Hazel M. Pryor, will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11 AM at Abundant Life Church of God In Christ, 1280 Benteen Way S.E. Atlanta 30315. Pastor Alan S. Robinson. Interment South View Cemetery. Viewing TODAY from 1 PM-6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., S.W. Atlanta,



404-349-300, mbfh.com.



