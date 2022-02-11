Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Pryor, Hazel

File photo

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PRYOR, Hazel M.

Celebration of life for Mrs. Hazel M. Pryor, will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11 AM at Abundant Life Church of God In Christ, 1280 Benteen Way S.E. Atlanta 30315. Pastor Alan S. Robinson. Interment South View Cemetery. Viewing TODAY from 1 PM-6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., S.W. Atlanta,

404-349-300, mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Boemker, Celeste
2h ago
Crawford, Walter
2h ago
Burgess, Joseph
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top