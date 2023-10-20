Obituaries

Pryor, Gwendolyn

File photo
File photo
Oct 20, 2023

PRYOR, Gwendolyn A.

Age 73, of Riverdale, passed away Sunday, October 15, 2023. Funeral service will be held Monday, October 23, 2023, 11:00 AM at Hope Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

HOPE Funeral Home

165 Carnegie Place

Fayetteville, GA

30214

https://www.hopefunerals.com

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