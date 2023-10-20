PRYOR, Gwendolyn A.
Age 73, of Riverdale, passed away Sunday, October 15, 2023. Funeral service will be held Monday, October 23, 2023, 11:00 AM at Hope Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
PRYOR, Gwendolyn A.
Age 73, of Riverdale, passed away Sunday, October 15, 2023. Funeral service will be held Monday, October 23, 2023, 11:00 AM at Hope Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
HOPE Funeral Home
165 Carnegie Place
Fayetteville, GA
30214
https://www.hopefunerals.com
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