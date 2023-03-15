Pryor, Dorothy

PRYOR, Dr., Dorothy Marion



Passed away on March 12, 2023 at the age of 98. Born January 13, 1925 in Decatur, Alabama, she is predeceased by her parents, Nathan Marion and Eva Norwood Pryor; her sister, Beulah Pryor Young; and her nephew, Steven Wayne Young. She is survived by her nephew and nieces, Roger Pryor Young (Denise), Alpharetta, Georgia, Pam Young Vice (Harry) of Hartselle, Alabama, Dottie Young Hulvey (Chris) of Birmingham, Alabama, Yancy Brian Young (Candice) of Hartselle, Alabama; eight great-nieces and great-nephews; and four great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.



Dorothy is a graduate of Judson College, Marion, Alabama 1951, and Carver School of Missions and Social Work (merged with Southern Baptist Theological Seminary), Louisville, Kentucky 1955. She received three honorary doctorates from Judson College, Tift College, and Mercer University.



Dorothy came to Atlanta in 1955, to join the staff of the Baptist Woman's Missionary Union (WMU) of Georgia and served as its Executive Director - Treasurer for 28 years until her retirement in 1991. During her 36 years of service with the WMU, she visited missions work throughout the United States and in 40 countries where Baptist missionaries served.



Dorothy had been a member of Second Ponce DeLeon Baptist and First Baptist of Decatur. She joined Wieuca Road Baptist Church in 1970, where she served on various committees, taught Sunday school, and was elected its first female deacon in 1979.



Visitation will be at A. S. Turner Funeral Home in Decatur, Georgia Wednesday afternoon, March 15, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A second visitation will be at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur, Alabama Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM, followed by graveside services at 11:30 AM at the Decatur City Cemetery, Decatur, Alabama. A celebration of life service will be held at The Church at Wieuca at 2:00 PM on April 13, 2023.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Baptist WMU of Georgia, 4295 Brogdon Exchange, Suwanee, GA 30024, for the Camp Pinnacle Capital Campaign to the WMU Foundation, 100 Missionary Ridge, Birmingham, AL 35242, for the Kate Ellen Gruver Endowment Fund or the June Whitlow Endowment Fund or to The Church at Wieuca, 3626 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30326.

