PRUSSNER, Kathleen



Kathleen "Kathy" Lynn Ezzell Prussner passed away Saturday morning, July 16, 2022. She was the daughter of Guy Ezzell and Christine Gamble Camp. She was born in Cedartown, GA on December 13, 1949. She originally lived in Bowdon, GA and moved to Atlanta at age 6. Her mother, a nurse, recognized the symptoms of Type 1 diabetes when Kathy was four and she lived with juvenile diabetes her whole life. She graduated from Sylvan High School in Atlanta and Georgia College in Milledgeville. She taught elementary school for two years in the Atlanta area and then became a social worker in Tennessee and Georgia until she retired in 2000. In 2005 she received a kidney-pancreas transplant at Piedmont Hospital, which greatly improved her quality of life, but much damage to her heart had already happened. Kathy attended Glenn Memorial UMC and enjoyed singing in the choir until the Covid-19 Pandemic made it difficult to continue attendance. She is survived by her husband, Laird Prussner; her sister, Mary Reed; brother-in-law, Daniel Reed; nephews, Robert and Christopher Reed and grandnephews, Jackson, Luke and Sam Reed. There will be a Memorial Service on Sunday July 24, 2022 at 2 PM at Glenn Memorial UMC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glenn Memorial UMC, Glenn's music program, or the Georgia Transplant Foundation.



