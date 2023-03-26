Pruett, Lindsey

PRUETT (GLENN), Lindsey



Lindsey Glenn Pruett, of Milton, Georgia, left our world too soon on Saturday, March 11, 2023, when she passed away peacefully in her sleep at home. She was 43 years old. A native Atlantan, Lindsey was born on November 26, 1979, into one of the best families one could hope for. Her loving mother, Donna Duesenberg Glenn, remained her strongest support, and best friend, throughout her life. Every holiday, birthday, and milestone in between, was spent surrounded by her beloved grandparents, Virginia and Wes Duesenberg; her Uncle Bub and Aunt JoJo; and her cousins, Tripp and Leslie. Lindsey's greatest pride was her family. She married the love of her life, James, in 2015 and their blended family became the "Pruett 6", as she liked to call them. Affectionately known as "Mommy" and "Lindsey-Lou", Lindsey was a fantastic mother and wife. She was so proud of Glenn Elizabeth's involvement in Young Life and the path she followed. She was a fixture at Ren's football practices and looked forward to his Friday night games. She loved to cheer on Parker at her basketball games, and support Coleman from her seat in the bleachers. Lindsey loved hard, had an incredible laugh, was fiercely loyal, and never afraid to speak her mind. She had an enviable eye for style, a flair for decorating, and creativity that knew no bounds. She loved hydrangeas, decorating for holidays, and all things monogrammed. Giving presents was her love language as it gave her great joy to find the perfect something to brighten someone's day. Lindsey was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Wesley C. Duesenberg; and her father-in-law, Charles E. Pruett. She is survived by her husband, James B. Pruett; her beloved children, Glenn Elizabeth, Ren, Parker, and Coleman; her sweet mother, Donna Glenn; sister, Brittany; brother-in-law, John; nephew, Charlie Molinaro; and mother-in-law, Alison M. Pruett; along with countless other family members and friends. The family invites you to join them in celebrating the life of their beloved Lindsey. Visitation will be held at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mount Vernon Hwy., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Services will be held at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, 86 Mount Vernon Hwy., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta in her memory.



