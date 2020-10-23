PROUTY, Eleanore Ann



The world has lost one tough cookie.



Eleanore Ann Prouty (formerly of Roswell, GA and Longwood FL), age 82, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at her assisted living home in Stockbridge, GA.



Ellie was born in Cambridge, MA on December 2, 1937, the only child of Stanley James Bayko, and Sophie Ann Bayko (nee Dengeleski). She graduated from St. Mary of the Annunciation High School in Cambridge, MA in 1955.



Ellie was a fiercely independent lady. She relished a good deal, almost as much as a good natured disagreement. Garage sales were her forte. Ellie enjoyed being in the limelight and sharing a hearty laugh.



Her parenting style encouraged creativity, autonomy, and individuality. She was incredibly proud of each of her children in their successes, and especially loved her only grandchild, Mason.



Ellie's most cherished time and treasured memories were the 58 years spent with the love of her life, her husband Jim. They were married on May 19, 1957. The two of them traveled often during the course of Jim's business career, making fast friends with everyone they encountered.



In addition to her parents, Ellie was preceded in death by her son Jimmy Prouty, her husband James A. Prouty, and her daughter Deborah Young.



Ellie is survived by her daughter Pam Prouty (Alan Gordon); son Steve Prouty (Janice) & grandson, Mason Prouty; son-in-law John Young; and her beloved dog, Honey; as well as sister-in-law, Catherine Prouty, and a host of nieces and nephews.



Ellie was the incredibly fortunate recipient of endless unconditional love, kindness and compassion from an amazing army of loving extended family at Benton Village in Stockbridge, GA for the past five years of her 15+ year journey with the unrelentingly cruel disease of Alzheimer's. The caring staff at Southern Grace Hospice helped ease Ellie through her last days of battle.



Visitation/Reception on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Horis A. Ward Fairview Chapel - 376 Fairview Road; Stockbridge, Georgia 30281, followed by Celebration of Life at 12:00 PM. Chaplain Renee Fleming of Southern Grace Hospice officiating. Interment: Green Lawn Cemetery & Mausoleum - 950 Mansell Road; Roswell, Georgia 30076. Reverend Mr. Leo Gahafer of St. Brigid Catholic Church will conclude. Roswell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association of Georgia, https://www.alz.org/georgia , or by taking part in an Alzheimer's research trial to help end this devastating disease. Please practice the simple act of kindness, and be open to listening to other people's stories - you never know what burdens people carry.



