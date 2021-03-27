PROTIVA, Sally Lou



Sally Lou Protiva passed away peacefully on March 22, 2021 at Tranquility at Cobb surrounded by her loving family. Sally passed away just 1 day after her 68th wedding anniversary date with Norman E. Protiva, who survives her. Sally died from complications from diverticulitis and was not impacted by Covid-19. Sally was born on April 24, 1931 in Akron Ohio to Clarence Oliver Bell (deceased) and Marguerite Esther Stocker (deceased). Sally graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Case Western Reserve University in 1953. It was at Case Western Reserve where she met her husband Norman. Throughout her life, her loves were family, the Presbyterian Church, art and gardening. She was a tireless volunteer for the church and many other organizations, most recently running the library at Atria Senior Living in Alpharetta. As those who knew her will attest, she always had a kind word to say and always looked on the bright side of things. Sally was a shining light in this world offering unfailing strength, comfort and support to others. Sally is predeceased by her sister Jo Anne Vaughan and is survived by her daughter Linda Stewart (John) and her son David Protiva (Julie); grandsons John Stewart (Gabbi), Michael Stewart (Danielle), Joe Protiva and Andrew Protiva; and great grandsons Noah Stewart, Josiah Stewart and Judah Stewart. Sally was overjoyed to meet her youngest grandson Judah for the first time just 2 days before her death. Due to Covid-19 precautions, there will be no public funeral service. Condolences and messages may be sent online via the Southcare Cremation and Funeral Society (https://www.Southcare.us). In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary (https://salvationarmyatlanta.org/womens-auxiliary) or to Peachtree Presbyterian Church (https://onrealm.org/PeachtreeChurch/-/give/now). Psalm 46:10 "Be still, and know that I am God."



