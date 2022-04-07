ajc logo
Prothro, Mamie

2 hours ago

PROTHRO, Mamie L.

Mrs. Mamie L. Prothro passed away April 1, 2022. Celebration of Life Saturday, April 9, 2022, 11 AM, Paradise Missionary Baptist Church, 1711 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy., NW, Atlanta. Instate 10 AM. Rev. Dr. Charles A. Harper, Pastor. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing Friday, April 8, 2022 from 12 noon- 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Featured
