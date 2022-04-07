PROTHRO, Mamie L.
Mrs. Mamie L. Prothro passed away April 1, 2022. Celebration of Life Saturday, April 9, 2022, 11 AM, Paradise Missionary Baptist Church, 1711 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy., NW, Atlanta. Instate 10 AM. Rev. Dr. Charles A. Harper, Pastor. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing Friday, April 8, 2022 from 12 noon- 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
